A Look Into Kirstie Alley's Final Television Appearance Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley enjoyed a great career in Hollywood, and she was always a recognizable figure in both television and in film. Perhaps her most well-known role came in the '80s, when she played the role of Rebecca Howe in the hit series "Cheers." Alley also starred in several films, such as "Look Who's Talking," "It Takes Two," and "Drop Dead Gorgeous." According to her IMDb profile, Alley starred in her final film in 2020, playing the part of Suzanne in the Lifetime movie, "You Can't Take My Daughter."

But on December 5, the entertainment industry learned that Alley had died at 71. Alley's children shared a surprising and emotional post to announce Alley's death, noting that she underwent a short bout with cancer, which she had "only recently discovered." The two tugged at heartstrings, writing, "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did." While the family asked for privacy following Alley's death, her rep shared a few new details the following day, including Alley's official cause of death — colon cancer, per People.

Several stars like Jamie Lee Curtis have taken to social media to remember the late star, who worked very hard up until her death.