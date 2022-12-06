Kirstie Alley's Official Cause Of Death Is Now Clear

Kirstie Alley has been a household name for years, starring in hit shows like "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet." She also appeared in plenty of now-classic movies like "It Takes Two," with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the "Look Who's Talking" franchise with her good friend, John Travolta. Sadly, on December 5, the actor's family revealed that Alley had died, which shocked most, seeing as nobody knew she was sick.

Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news on Alley's official Instagram in lengthy statement. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began. The kids shared that the actor "was surrounded by her closest family" at the time of her death," and that she "fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead." While fans knew Alley for her work on-screen, her children made it a point to share what a great mother and grandmother she was. They also thanked the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for treating the star so kindly.

The family did not provide any other details, like when exactly doctors diagnosed the star with the disease and what stage it was at when they found out. However, Alley's rep is shedding more light on her grim diagnosis, as well as what type of cancer she battled.