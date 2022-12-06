Kirstie Alley's Official Cause Of Death Is Now Clear
Kirstie Alley has been a household name for years, starring in hit shows like "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet." She also appeared in plenty of now-classic movies like "It Takes Two," with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and the "Look Who's Talking" franchise with her good friend, John Travolta. Sadly, on December 5, the actor's family revealed that Alley had died, which shocked most, seeing as nobody knew she was sick.
Alley's children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news on Alley's official Instagram in lengthy statement. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began. The kids shared that the actor "was surrounded by her closest family" at the time of her death," and that she "fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead." While fans knew Alley for her work on-screen, her children made it a point to share what a great mother and grandmother she was. They also thanked the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for treating the star so kindly.
The family did not provide any other details, like when exactly doctors diagnosed the star with the disease and what stage it was at when they found out. However, Alley's rep is shedding more light on her grim diagnosis, as well as what type of cancer she battled.
Kirstie Alley's rep reveals the type of cancer she had
Just one day after fans found out that Kirstie Alley died, her cause of death has been revealed. A rep for the actor told People that Alley died from cancer, more specifically, colon cancer. According to Mount Sinai Medical Center, colon cancer is the second most deadly cause of cancer deaths in the United States — meaning it's pretty prominent. Similar to pancreatic cancer, which took the life of "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, doctors and patients usually don't discover colon cancer until it spreads or reaches the later stages of the disease. This is why many people in the medical industry call it the "silent killer."
Since the news of her death broke, many of Alley's famous pals have broken their silence, including one of her BFFs, John Travolta. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," he wrote in a touching post. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again." Travolta's post included a throwback photo of Alley and then another shot of the pair smiling together. Tim Allen, who starred with Alley in "For Richer or Poorer" in 1997, also paid tribute to his friend on Twitter. "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family," the actor wrote.
Ahead of her death, Alley remained pretty quiet on social media, with her last post (before her death announcement) coming on September 21 to promote "The Masked Singer." Rest in peace.