Suspect In Takeoff's Shooting Death Claims His Innocence In Court

Fans were stunned and saddened when they learned that 28-year-old rapper Takeoff had been fatally shot and killed at a bowling alley in the wee hours of the morning on November 1 in Houston, Texas.

Almost immediately, theories and rumors started swirling regarding who was to blame for Takeoff's tragic death. As reported by TMZ, the deadly incident was purported to be a result of a dispute over a game of dice that the Migos group member was participating in. Since then, however, significant progress has been made in the investigation. On December 2, a suspect was arrested and charged with the rapper's murder. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed," Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a statement, per the New York Times. "He was an innocent bystander."

As it turns out, however, the suspect at the center of the shooting is proclaiming his innocence as well...