Baker Mayfield's LA Rams News Has NFL Fans Saying The Same Thing

Football fans are going through a lot of changes. Just a few days after news broke that coach Deion Sanders was moving to the University of Colorado Boulder (after three years with Jackson State University), there's been another major change. This time, it revolves around NFL star Baker Mayfield, who, as the New York Post reports, was recently released by the Carolina Panthers. According to ESPN, both Mayfield and the Panthers were eager to part ways with each other. Apparently, the Panthers weren't satisfied with the quarterback's performance during the six months that he was on the team. Mayfield, for his part, also requested to be traded, hoping to make better use of his skills on another team.

This news comes just under a year after Mayfield made a similar request to his inaugural team the Cleveland Browns, who he played for from 2018-2021, per Stat Muse. Now, Baker is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, who signed up off of a wavier, according to the Los Angeles Times. As the publication notes, the Rams are now on the hook for the remaining $1.4 million of Mayfield's previous contract with the Panthers. The Rams appear excited to receive Mayfield, as their official Twitter account tweeted a collection of three photos, including the word "May," a "baker" and a "field," in an offbeat way to announce the newest addition to their team.

Naturally, NFL fans have a lot to say about Mayfield's team-switching saga.