Don Lemon Discloses His Opinion On Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' GMA Affair

CNN anchor Don Lemon is chiming in on the cheating scandal between his former colleague and "Good Morning America" co-hosts, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

On November 30, the Daily Mail released photographic evidence proving that Holmes and Robach were canoodling outside of work hours — and outside of their respective marriages. Before the alleged affair, Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach was committed to actor Andrew Shue. Ironically, both couples tied the knot in 2010 and have been together for 12 years. But a romantic relationship reportedly blossomed between the co-hosts around June 2022.

After the affair was made public, ABC decided to temporarily remove Holmes and Robach from their spots on "GMA's" third hour. According to an internal company call obtained by Deadline, ABC News president Kim Godwin explained that while the entanglement was technically "not a violation of company policy," it had become a "distraction." CNN's Lemon is now revealing his opinions on the whole debacle.