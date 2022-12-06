Howard Stern Is Already Over Amy Robach And TJ Holmes' Affair Drama

When you're on one of the biggest morning shows in the country, there's no doubt that you live your life under a microscope day in and day out. "Good Morning America" co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been the hot topic of conversation after the Daily Mail posted several photos of the pair holding hands in a cab and cozying up with cocktails at a bar. Robach and Holmes are married, but the Daily Mail reports that Robach and her husband, Andrew Shue, are on the outs, adding that Robach was spotted moving out of their shared home in August 2022. Meanwhile, Holmes' wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly "blindsided" by the alleged affair news, per Page Six.

After news of the alleged affair broke, ABC pulled Robach and Holmes from the show for the time being. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, ABC News President Kim Godwin pulled the two from the air because of the media circus that has taken attention away from the show. Godwin reportedly noted that Robach and Holmes' romance "is not a violation of company policy," but they are working on a solution to move forward with less drama.

It seems the public can't get enough of the romance rumors. "We're interested in relationships, but more importantly, we're interested in the failure of relationships — especially when we watch it evolve and unfold on television right before our very eyes," clinical psychologist Donna Rockwell told USA Today of the obsession. However, at least one person isn't as obsessed.