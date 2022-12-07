Charles Barkley Slams The NBA's Handling Of Kyrie Irving's Offensive Post

Basketball legend Charles Barkley has called out the NBA for how they handled Kyrie Irving following his offensive social media post. In October, the Brooklyn Nets player landed in hot water after he shared a link to an anti-Semitic film via Twitter, per The New York Times. In the days following his offensive post, Irving refused to apologize for his action. He even doubled down on the tweet during a post-game press junket. "I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from," he said during a press conference (via Twitter).

Because of his aforementioned response, the NBA suspended Irving for five games without pay, per PBS NewsHour. "We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs or acknowledge specific hateful material in the film," the Nets said in a statement. "Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

After his suspension was announced, Irving released a lengthy apology to the Jewish community, stating in part: "To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize" (via The New York Times). While fans and industry have praised the NBA for suspending the controversial player, others like Charles Barkley have slammed the organization for not acting sooner.