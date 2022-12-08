How Meghan Markle Rattled Kate Middleton When They First Met

It sounds like Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly make the best first impression with Kate Middleton the first time they met. The drama between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William Prince of Wales wives has been pretty well-documented over the years, with various reports claiming the two have had a little tension in the past.

One of the most famous has to be the now notorious crying incident, with Meghan denying claims she made Kate cry ahead of her 2018 wedding and instead insisting it was Kate who brought her to tears. Meghan made that claim to Oprah Winfrey during her and Harry's tell-all in March 2021, in which she revealed they fell out over a flower-girl dresses. "It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Winfrey (via Today). "It was a really hard week of the wedding and [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note."

Kate was supposedly none too happy to hear Meghan discussing her version of events so publicly though, with royal expert Katie Nicholl telling OK! at the time, "Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others... to have it brought up again was mortifying." Now though, we're hearing about a somewhat awkward moment between the two that happened the very first time they met.