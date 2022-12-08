How Meghan Markle Rattled Kate Middleton When They First Met
It sounds like Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, didn't exactly make the best first impression with Kate Middleton the first time they met. The drama between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William Prince of Wales wives has been pretty well-documented over the years, with various reports claiming the two have had a little tension in the past.
One of the most famous has to be the now notorious crying incident, with Meghan denying claims she made Kate cry ahead of her 2018 wedding and instead insisting it was Kate who brought her to tears. Meghan made that claim to Oprah Winfrey during her and Harry's tell-all in March 2021, in which she revealed they fell out over a flower-girl dresses. "It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Winfrey (via Today). "It was a really hard week of the wedding and [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note."
Kate was supposedly none too happy to hear Meghan discussing her version of events so publicly though, with royal expert Katie Nicholl telling OK! at the time, "Kate is so discreet and respects her personal life. You never hear about her falling out with anyone because she is very careful with how she treats others... to have it brought up again was mortifying." Now though, we're hearing about a somewhat awkward moment between the two that happened the very first time they met.
Meghan Markle wasn't wearing shoes when she first met Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex isn't holding back when it comes to lifting the lid on her time with the royal family in her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." In it, Meghan discussed the first time she met William, Prince of Wales' wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and suggested she maybe didn't make the best first impression.
"Even when Will and Kate [Middleton] came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was bare foot, like, I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits," she explained (via Daily Mail), suggesting Kate was taken a little aback by her forwardness and casual attire. She also added that she began to quickly realize that, for the royals, the formalities they abide by outside the home still apply behind closed doors. "That was surprising to me," she said.
This is hardly the first time Meghan has spoken publicly about what goes on behind closed doors in the royals' homes, something that has reportedly ruffled Harry's family's feather's before. Katie Nicholls admitted Meghan's in-laws have been particularly hurt by her claims, telling OK! in March 2021, "Kate and William both feel they were hugely welcoming to Meghan and Harry. Any accusations against the monarchy are accusations against their family."