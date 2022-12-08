Body Language Expert Pinpoints When Meghan Put Her Struggles Before Harry - Exclusive
The first episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, "Harry and Meghan," dropped on December 8, 2022, and they laid everything out on the table. The Duke and Duchess opened up about their early relationship and their candid thoughts about the British media, in addition to their thoughts on the royal family (which will be revealed in later episodes). The series even included commentary from Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, who shared that the paparazzi stalking her made her feel "unsafe," per People.
Naturally, social media is awash with opinions about how the couple decided to tell their story. Some fans have commended the former senior royal's decision to air out their experiences within the royal family. "Just can't get over how brave Harry and Meghan are," tweeted one fan. Meanwhile, journalist Kirsty McCormack tweeted, "If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking." Not everyone is a fan, however, such as one user who tweeted, "If you don't want media attention, don't make a Netflix documentary about yourself."
While everyone has an opinion on the things that Harry and Markle said, Nicki Swift spoke to body language expert Nicole Moore of the Love Works Method, to get some insight into what Harry and Markle didn't say in the docuseries.
Meghan Markle's body language reportedly suggests her problems come before Harry's
During "Harry and Meghan," there's a scene of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting in traffic, both appearing quite tense. However, body language expert Nicole Moore, who dissected the footage, believes that Markle's anxiety takes precedence. "Meghan takes a deep inhale at the start of the clip while her body remains stiff, indicating her nervousness," said Moore. "Harry, in contrast, has more relaxed shoulders. He is pensive while looking out the window but he actually appears to have less anxiety at this moment than Meghan does."
According to Moore, these subtleties could indicate a glimpse into their overall dynamic. "Harry's anxiety may be stemming mostly from how much Meghan's anxiety affects him," said Moore. "He's worried not so much about himself as much as he's worried about Meghan, "she added. Moore also notes that once Prince Harry attempts to soothe Meghan's worries by reminding her that "we'll be with friends in less than 10 minutes," and turns his head towards her to try to connect with her. She whispers, "Yeah," but does not offer him comfort in return, instead inhaling and maintaining her stiff posture. While Moore notes that the couple's handholding during the scene signifies closeness, she stated, "Meghan is too preoccupied with her own nervousness to comfort Harry."
This isn't the first time that Harry and Markle's body language has been examined. At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the couple's closeness reportedly showed they still have a close, emotional bond and were determined to put on a united front.