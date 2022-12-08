Body Language Expert Pinpoints When Meghan Put Her Struggles Before Harry - Exclusive

The first episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, "Harry and Meghan," dropped on December 8, 2022, and they laid everything out on the table. The Duke and Duchess opened up about their early relationship and their candid thoughts about the British media, in addition to their thoughts on the royal family (which will be revealed in later episodes). The series even included commentary from Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, who shared that the paparazzi stalking her made her feel "unsafe," per People.

Naturally, social media is awash with opinions about how the couple decided to tell their story. Some fans have commended the former senior royal's decision to air out their experiences within the royal family. "Just can't get over how brave Harry and Meghan are," tweeted one fan. Meanwhile, journalist Kirsty McCormack tweeted, "If you watch the first episode of #HarryandMeghanNetflix and feel nothing for Harry and his situation, then you have a heart of stone. He lost his mother at the age of 12, no wonder he is so protective of Meghan and his kids. Just heartbreaking." Not everyone is a fan, however, such as one user who tweeted, "If you don't want media attention, don't make a Netflix documentary about yourself."

While everyone has an opinion on the things that Harry and Markle said, Nicki Swift spoke to body language expert Nicole Moore of the Love Works Method, to get some insight into what Harry and Markle didn't say in the docuseries.