Brittney Griner Can't Stop Smiling In First Video After Release From Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is a free woman — and loving it! As you've probably heard, Griner was finally freed from a Russian prison on December 8 after spending around 10 months in the country. WNBA player Brittney was detained in Russia in February after she was found to have hashish oil in her luggage when entering the country to play basketball there, per CNBC. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty, though her sentencing has been largely condemned by the U.S. and plenty have spoken out in support of her.

One of those calling for her release was none other than the President of the United States himself, Joe Biden, who confirmed via Twitter that Brittney would be making her way back to the States. "Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," he wrote on the social media site alongside photos of him with Brittney's wife, Cherelle Griner. Per New York Times, Griner's release came as part of a prisoner exchange it's thought Biden had been working out since the summer, as she was allowed to return home in exchange for Russian Arms dealer Viktor Bout, who had been in U.S. custody.

And it seems like, understandably, Brittney is pretty happy to see the end of her Russian nightmare, and the smile on her face said it all.