Nick Carter Speaks Out On Disturbing Allegations About Past Behavior With A Fan
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Just weeks after Nick Carter stepped away from the spotlight to deal with the tragic death of brother Aaron, he's been dealt another blow in the form of a lawsuit and seriously disturbing allegations about his past behavior.
On December 8, Shannon "Shay" Ruth hosted a press conference alongside her lawyers in which she accused Carter of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Ruth claimed she met the singer in 2001 while waiting for an autograph after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington. She was just 17 and alleges that Carter invited her onto his tour bus, offered her a "red-colored drink" (which she believes contained alcohol), and forced her to perform a number of sexual acts. "The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," she said, as she wiped away tears. "Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me." Ruth added that Carter also left her with bruises, gave her HPV, and threatened her into silence.
As for the accompanying lawsuit, which Page Six reviewed, it was filed with three other women listed as Jane Doe and it asks for monetary compensation. Ruth's lawyer, Mark J. Boskovich, concluded, "Shay is determined to bring Carter to justice."
Nick Carter's response to the disturbing allegations
During her press conference, Shannon "Shay" Ruth explained that she had chosen to come forward because she wants to prevent Nick Carter from ever hurting anyone else. "Just because Nick Carter is a celebrity does not mean that he is excused from his crimes," she said. However, Carter's lawyer, Michael Holtz, is adamant that her real motive is very different. Speaking with Page Six, he called the conference a "press stunt," said Ruth's lawyer was being "opportunistic," and claimed, "Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick -– and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time." He also vehemently denied all of her accusations, saying, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue."
Despite Carter maintaining his innocence, ABC decided to pull the plug on the upcoming Backstreet Boys holiday special titled "A Very Backstreet Holiday." According to Variety, it was already filmed and ready to air on December 14, but it now won't see the light of day.
This isn't the first time Carter has faced such allegations. In 2017, Dream singer Melissa Schuman accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party at his home when she was 18. He responded by telling Page Six, "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual." Carter didn't face any charges.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).