Nick Carter Speaks Out On Disturbing Allegations About Past Behavior With A Fan

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Just weeks after Nick Carter stepped away from the spotlight to deal with the tragic death of brother Aaron, he's been dealt another blow in the form of a lawsuit and seriously disturbing allegations about his past behavior.

On December 8, Shannon "Shay" Ruth hosted a press conference alongside her lawyers in which she accused Carter of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. Ruth claimed she met the singer in 2001 while waiting for an autograph after a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington. She was just 17 and alleges that Carter invited her onto his tour bus, offered her a "red-colored drink" (which she believes contained alcohol), and forced her to perform a number of sexual acts. "The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me," she said, as she wiped away tears. "Even though I'm autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe that nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me." Ruth added that Carter also left her with bruises, gave her HPV, and threatened her into silence.

As for the accompanying lawsuit, which Page Six reviewed, it was filed with three other women listed as Jane Doe and it asks for monetary compensation. Ruth's lawyer, Mark J. Boskovich, concluded, "Shay is determined to bring Carter to justice."