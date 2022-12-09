Harry And Meghan's Documentary Just Got An Ironic Roasting From Viewers

Like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves, their docuseries has proven controversial. According to the Daily Mail, "Harry & Meghan" failed to crack the top 10 on Netflix after it aired. To add insult to injury, "The Crown" — which takes more of a royalist stance — currently holds the #10 spot. As The Telegraph notes, "Harry & Meghan" also has a low rating on IMDb, with viewers branding it a "pity-party." "Hearing these super-duper privileged people whine for hours on end is absolutely unbearable," one person said.

It's possible that the show's controversy is due to its one-sidedness. Much ado is made of Harry and Meghan's experience (it is their story after all), but viewers don't hear from other members of the royal family. Additionally, a critic for Deadline pointed out that if the Sussexes are going to complain about their poor treatment, they should name names. As it stands now, the pair remain vague in their accusations.

Thus far, the palace has not commented. Instead, things were "business as usual" when the show dropped. Per Vanity Fair, King Charles was conducting his royal duties and Kate was spotted dropping her children off at school. However, the Daily Mail reported that the royals are poised to issue a "swift and robust response" to the series, should things take a turn for the worse. Looks like we'll have to wait for the second installment of "Harry & Meghan" to drop before that happens.