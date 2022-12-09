Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry Won't Return To The U.K. Anytime Soon

What did we talk about before Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"? The docu-series chronicles the journey of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, from their first meeting to their wedding and subsequent fallout both with the British media and the royal family. The series has spawned an entire online commentary online, from both fans of the series and critics. It got roasted for not beating "The Crown" in Netflix's cue of most-watched programs, with many finding the long-anticipated show nothing more than a pity party.

Body language experts have been busy deciphering the kinetic energy shown between Harry and Meghan, with one noting that Meghan's struggles tend to come before those of Harry. Another moment that offered juicy revelation was when Meghan acted out an exaggerated curtsey while recounting her first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II. One body language expert claims that Harry was "embarrassed" by his wife's pantomime of meeting his grandmother.

While the docu-series might appear as nothing more than entertainment, some suggest that it could have long-term, damaging effects that reach more widely than Harry and Meghan could have anticipated. One royal expert claims that it could even impact Harry's ability to return to his home country.