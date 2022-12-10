How Michael Barrett And Anna Faris Really Met

In 2021, Anna Faris surprised everyone when she accidentally let it slip that she was already married to her fiancé Michael Barrett. She made the revelation during an episode of her "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast, casually sharing that she and Barrett made the decision to elope.

"Yes, we eloped... I'm sorry. I didn't know. I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels (like) I can't say fiancé anymore," Faris said at the time. "Thank you, it was awesome. It was great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great." She didn't divulge further details about their elopement after that, but it was pretty clear she was happy they kept it private considering her very public marriage to (and subsequent divorce from) Chris Pratt.

With Barrett, Faris is notably much more private, and what we know about the couple is usually only what the "Mom" star chooses to tell fans. But if you're curious as to how their love story went down, it apparently started on the set of a movie.