Donald Trump Has Harsh Words For Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Release

Former president Donald Trump had to throw his two cents in about WNBA player Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. To recap, the Mercury Suns player was arrested at an airport in Moscow in February because workers found a cannabis vape cartridge in her luggage, which is illegal in Russia. She was then detained by the Russian prison system, and later pled guilty to the drug charges brought against her in court. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison.

After negotiations between the United States and Russian governments, Griner was released from a Russian penal colony on December 8, according to the Associated Press. The U.S. government swapped Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer, in return for the liberation of the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Griner landed back home in San Antonio, Texas, and was immediately sent for a medical evaluation on December 9.

"She has been reunited with her wife, Cherelle. U.S officials who met her on the ground said she was in very good spirits, [and] appears to be in good health," the White House's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told ABC News. Although this is a happy time for Griner's family, this prisoner swap has been controversial to some, including former president Trump.