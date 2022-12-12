Selena Gomez Reacts To Fan's Troubling Claim About Her Relationship With Justin Bieber

As fans of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber know, the couple was one of the most popular tween pairings when they dated, and during that time, their loyal supporters lovingly referred to them as "Jalena." When they were dating, the stars had a rocky relationship at times, and it always seemed like their names were in the press. According to People, Gomez and Bieber were on-again, off-again from 2010 through 2018. Of course, Bieber famously moved on and married model Hailey Baldwin, thus putting an end to the young romance that we all knew and loved.

Gomez has not spoken about her relationship with Bieber very often, so when she does, she definitely captures the attention of fans. According to BuzzFeed, the singer candidly spoke about her past with the pop superstar in her AppleTV+ documentary, "My Mind and Me." Gomez talked about her song "Lose You to Love Me," which helped to "choose" herself instead of others as she hinted at the Bieber split. "Everything was so public," she said in the film. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore." And while Gomez called it "the worst possible heartbreak" that she ever had to endure, she still called it "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Now, Gomez is getting candid about this tough topic thanks to one TikTok video's unsubstantiated claims.