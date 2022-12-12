Taylor Swift Gives Fans Major Reason To Celebrate After Ticket Sale Fiasco

Taylor Swift breaks the internet any time she drops a new album, starts a new relationship, or does basically anything else at all. She stands firm on her political views and has even clashed with her own dad over them. She obviously isn't afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to her fans.

Per Good Morning America, Swift announced the Eras Tour, with shows beginning in March 2023 in stadiums across the U.S. True to form, fans were all over it, trying desperately to get tickets. But things got rocky when Ticketmaster's website couldn't accommodate the huge queue of verified fans dying to buy tickets during the tour's presale, per the Daily Mail. Ticketmaster ended up crashing in the midst of the presale, adding chaos to the already-tense situation. The ticket sales site ended up jumping on Twitter to cancel the public sale. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," they wrote. Heated fans actually sued Ticketmaster in response.

Following the cancellation, Swift had no mercy when she roasted Ticketmaster on her Instagram story. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," she wrote, per CNBC. But now, fans have a new option to purchase tickets!