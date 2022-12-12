Taylor Swift Gives Fans Major Reason To Celebrate After Ticket Sale Fiasco
Taylor Swift breaks the internet any time she drops a new album, starts a new relationship, or does basically anything else at all. She stands firm on her political views and has even clashed with her own dad over them. She obviously isn't afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to her fans.
Per Good Morning America, Swift announced the Eras Tour, with shows beginning in March 2023 in stadiums across the U.S. True to form, fans were all over it, trying desperately to get tickets. But things got rocky when Ticketmaster's website couldn't accommodate the huge queue of verified fans dying to buy tickets during the tour's presale, per the Daily Mail. Ticketmaster ended up crashing in the midst of the presale, adding chaos to the already-tense situation. The ticket sales site ended up jumping on Twitter to cancel the public sale. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," they wrote. Heated fans actually sued Ticketmaster in response.
Following the cancellation, Swift had no mercy when she roasted Ticketmaster on her Instagram story. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse," she wrote, per CNBC. But now, fans have a new option to purchase tickets!
Ticketmaster is giving Taylor Swift fans a second chance for tickets
Several Taylor Swift fans are getting a second chance to buy tickets to her "Eras Tour." According to Insider, Ticketmaster reached out to select verified fans and gave them a second chance to get in on the action. "Congratulations, you have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase 2 tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour," Ticketmaster wrote to the lucky recipients, per Billboard. The company identified this opportunity would be available for an undisclosed number of fans who "received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets."
Ticketmaster previously acknowledged that over 14 million fans and billions of bots took to the site for the presale, causing the crash. In the email to these select fans, the company expressed regrets for the Verified Fan presale and revealed it was "asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for [fans] to purchase tickets." Select ticket options will reopen before December 23, with different dates available to purchase tickets depending on the city. While not all ticket requests will be filled by Ticketmaster, it looks like a few more Swifties are going to the "Eras Tour" in 2023!