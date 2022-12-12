Kanye West Attempts To Clear The Air About His Mental Health Status
Kanye West has had even more of a troubling media presence in 2022, including the attention on his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. It's been a trying situation for Kardashian, who shares four children with the rapper. However, even after West posted anti-Semitic remarks online, Kardashian still tried to keep a neutral tone about West with their children. "As upset as Kim is about all of this, she's being very careful not to say anything negative about Kanye in front of their kids and she's asked everyone in her life to respect that," an insider told Hollywood Life.
Though Kardashian has tried to keep her cool, West has continued to speak about his ex-wife and his involvement in her life. In October 2022, he told Piers Morgan that he was the living embodiment of her late father. "I am the living Robert Kardashian and I'm going to stand up for what God would want," West said during the interview. With so much negative media attention on West not only about his divorce but also about other disparaging comments he's made, many have been wondering about his mental health. Now, West himself has made a statement on that subject.
Kanye West claims he's 'slightly autistic'
In December 2022, Kanye West spoke with X17 Online while wearing a full face mask, revealing only his eyes. West explained that he wasn't "bipolar" but believed that he was "slightly autistic." West further explained, "That's part of my superpower. That's the reason why I can produce tracks, and design, and do so many things." The rapper also stated in the interview that he doesn't know how to hate and can't accept hate. "Have you ever known an autistic person that hates?" he asked the interviewer. West went on to explain how he loves everyone while also claiming that Satan is attacking the United States through China. What was West's solution to this? He alluded that the world needed to turn to God. "We need to be very clear ... Christ is king," he shared.
West's denial of being bipolar could be, in part, due to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Back in 2020, after West's presidential bid, Kardashian made a statement about her then-husband, claiming that he had bipolar disorder. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story (via NBC News).
