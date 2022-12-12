Kanye West Attempts To Clear The Air About His Mental Health Status

In December 2022, Kanye West spoke with X17 Online while wearing a full face mask, revealing only his eyes. West explained that he wasn't "bipolar" but believed that he was "slightly autistic." West further explained, "That's part of my superpower. That's the reason why I can produce tracks, and design, and do so many things." The rapper also stated in the interview that he doesn't know how to hate and can't accept hate. "Have you ever known an autistic person that hates?" he asked the interviewer. West went on to explain how he loves everyone while also claiming that Satan is attacking the United States through China. What was West's solution to this? He alluded that the world needed to turn to God. "We need to be very clear ... Christ is king," he shared.

West's denial of being bipolar could be, in part, due to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Back in 2020, after West's presidential bid, Kardashian made a statement about her then-husband, claiming that he had bipolar disorder. "He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story (via NBC News).

