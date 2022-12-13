Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Lisa Rinna And Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Tequila Feud
Celebs are always on the lookout for a lucrative side hustle. Branded fragrances were all the rage in the early aughts, as noted by Stylist, but now stars like Kendall Jenner and Kathy Hilton aren't content to simply serve up scented, sprayable alcohol to the masses — they want consumers to consume it with a little salt and lime.
Total Wine lists a dozen different celebrity tequila brands, including George Clooney's Casamigos, Rita Ora's Prospero, Nick Jonas' Villa One, and Dwayne Johnson's Teremana. It's a highly competitive space, so the rich and famous might want to start studying which names are connected to which labels — just think of how embarrassing it would be if you were partying with Clooney and ordered a shot of Teremana? This is the exact faux pas Lisa Rinna committed on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but it was no accident when she chose to throw back a shot of Jenner's 818 rather than the brand Hilton invested in, Casa Del Sol. During the cast's trip to Aspen, Hilton informed Rinna that her tequila was available at the bar/hat store in which they were hanging out. Rinna's response was to immediately order a shot of her "friend" Jenner's tequila instead, unleashing Hilton's fury.
Olivia Harrison of the Daily Beast suggested that Kendall likely had no idea that her tequila was at the center of some major "RHOBH" drama, but it turns out that the model is well aware of the bickering over the booze brands.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner also shunned Kathy Hilton's tequila
On December 12, Kendall Jenner poked fun at the tequila incident in a TikTok video. People noted that it was actually filmed at the same Kemo Sabe Western clothing store where Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's drink drama unfolded. The audio from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" scene played as Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner ordered 818, neglecting Kathy's tequila just like Rinna did. But any publicity is good publicity, right?
The video also revealed that the bar had added two huge tags on the famous bottles of booze identifying them as "Kendall's tequila" and "Kathy's tequila." In the caption, Kendall wrote, "All love for kathy and lisa."
During the "RHOBH" Season 12 reunion show, Rinna said she was sorry for making Kathy upset. However, Kathy revealed there was no bad blood between herself and Rinna, and it was the behavior of her sister, Kyle Richards, that she was really disappointed in. She seemingly expected Richards to step in and stand up for her. "What was I supposed to say to her? 'You're not allowed to order a different tequila?'" said an incredulous Kyle. Kathy's daughter, Paris Hilton, also weighed in on the family feud, tweeting that her aunt was "So unkind" for disregarding Kathy's efforts to promote her tequila on "RHOBH." Perhaps Kylie can teach Kyle a few things about helping a sister out when she has a product that needs shilling.