Kendall And Kylie Jenner Poke Fun At Lisa Rinna And Kathy Hilton's RHOBH Tequila Feud

Celebs are always on the lookout for a lucrative side hustle. Branded fragrances were all the rage in the early aughts, as noted by Stylist, but now stars like Kendall Jenner and Kathy Hilton aren't content to simply serve up scented, sprayable alcohol to the masses — they want consumers to consume it with a little salt and lime.

Total Wine lists a dozen different celebrity tequila brands, including George Clooney's Casamigos, Rita Ora's Prospero, Nick Jonas' Villa One, and Dwayne Johnson's Teremana. It's a highly competitive space, so the rich and famous might want to start studying which names are connected to which labels — just think of how embarrassing it would be if you were partying with Clooney and ordered a shot of Teremana? This is the exact faux pas Lisa Rinna committed on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but it was no accident when she chose to throw back a shot of Jenner's 818 rather than the brand Hilton invested in, Casa Del Sol. During the cast's trip to Aspen, Hilton informed Rinna that her tequila was available at the bar/hat store in which they were hanging out. Rinna's response was to immediately order a shot of her "friend" Jenner's tequila instead, unleashing Hilton's fury.

Olivia Harrison of the Daily Beast suggested that Kendall likely had no idea that her tequila was at the center of some major "RHOBH" drama, but it turns out that the model is well aware of the bickering over the booze brands.