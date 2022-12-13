Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Are Stirring Up Romance Rumors

Manifestation may have worked for rapper Jack Harlow, after claims he and Dua Lipa may be exploring a relationship together.

In May 2022, the "First Class" rapper released his album "Come Home The Kids Miss You," and one song caught the attention of many fans. The track was titled "Dua Lipa," and was dedicated to the famous pop singer, per Cosmopolitan. Harlow rapped one specific line that suggested he wanted a relationship with Lipa: "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature." Fans turned up in a frenzy on social media as Harlow attempted to shoot his shot toward the "Don't Start Now" singer. But, Lipa's reaction was different from what many people thought she would have had.

Harlow went on "The Breakfast Club" where he revealed exactly how the singer felt about the song. He shared, "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything." The rapper shared that if she didn't like it, he would have scrapped the song. He said, "She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK.' She was just kinda thrown off, and she just let it go.'" It seemed like an awkward conversation between the two. But since time has passed, both may be trying to "do more than a feature" together.