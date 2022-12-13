Dua Lipa And Jack Harlow Are Stirring Up Romance Rumors
Manifestation may have worked for rapper Jack Harlow, after claims he and Dua Lipa may be exploring a relationship together.
In May 2022, the "First Class" rapper released his album "Come Home The Kids Miss You," and one song caught the attention of many fans. The track was titled "Dua Lipa," and was dedicated to the famous pop singer, per Cosmopolitan. Harlow rapped one specific line that suggested he wanted a relationship with Lipa: "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature." Fans turned up in a frenzy on social media as Harlow attempted to shoot his shot toward the "Don't Start Now" singer. But, Lipa's reaction was different from what many people thought she would have had.
Harlow went on "The Breakfast Club" where he revealed exactly how the singer felt about the song. He shared, "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything." The rapper shared that if she didn't like it, he would have scrapped the song. He said, "She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK.' She was just kinda thrown off, and she just let it go.'" It seemed like an awkward conversation between the two. But since time has passed, both may be trying to "do more than a feature" together.
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are reportedly hitting it off
Since the release of Jack Harlow's song "Dua Lipa," it appears that he and the pop singer have gotten closer. Page Six reported that Dua Lipa is now dating the "Industry Baby" rapper. It shocked many fans because Lipa was connected to talk show host Trevor Noah in September 2022. E! News, however, reported Noah quickly denied the dating rumors and claimed the two were just friends. Since then, Lipa has grown fond of the Kentucky rapper.
In November 2022, Harlow and Lipa hit it off at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch, per Page Six. All eyes were on the two because of Harlow's song dedicated to the pop singer. The outlet reported that Lipa was "smitten" and found the rapper "charming," with a source revealing that since the brunch, they have been in "constant communication."
Harlow always knew he wanted something more with Lipa. A source told Page Six, "he was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]." Since the singer has reciprocated the feelings, Harlow is doing everything he can to show his fondness for her. The rapper even flew out to New York to meet with Lipa after a Jingle Ball performance, per Page Six. They continued to see each other the following day for lunch while trying to be as low-key as possible. Both musicians have not confirmed their relationship, but it looks like they can't get enough of one another.