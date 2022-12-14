Jay Leno Relives His Horrific Burn Accident In First Interview Since Hospital Release
Jay Leno has experienced many great things throughout his life and career, but there's no doubt that one of the lowest points came in November when he suffered severe burns while working on one of his beloved cars. Initially, the news made headlines because it caused Leno to cancel an appearance that he had planned at the Financial Brand Forum, per TMZ. Shortly after the headlines, Leno released a statement to the public. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.
According to CNN, the aftermath from the garage fire meant Leno needed to spend nine days at the Grossman Burn Center to help recover from his injuries. "Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," the burn center said in a statement. Clinic owner and Leno's doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman, spoke about the star's injuries, noting that he was "pleased with Jay's progress" and he was "optimistic that he will make a full recovery."
Not long after the fire, Leno cracked a few jokes at his own expense to "Today" reporters as he entered The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. "I never thought of myself as a roast comic," he quipped. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy." Now, he's getting vulnerable and talking about the accident even more.
Jay Leno shares new details on garage fire
Jay Leno is getting candid about his horrific burn accident. On December 13, the former late-night host appeared on "Today," marking the first sit-down interview since suffering significant burns. Leno explained that at the time of the accident, he was working on a 1907 White Steam Car, when the fuel line got clogged. "I said 'Blow some air through the line!' Then suddenly — boom — I got a face full of gas... and my face caught on fire," Leno explained. Leno's friend, Dave, who was there at the time of the incident, explained how bad things were, noting that he "couldn't even see his face." After he went to the doctor, Leno initially drove himself back home since his wife doesn't drive. Later he was forced to return and spent nine days at the Grossman Burn Center.
In true-Leno fashion, he cracked a joke about the ordeal. "When you look like me, you don't really worry about what you look like. Look, if I'm George Clooney, it's going to be a huge problem," he said. "They said I'd be all right." The star also pointed out a few things doctors did to help his injuries and revealed that he spent a few days in a hyperbaric chamber. But, he said that at the end of the day, he doesn't want to seem like "some whiny celebrity."
Leno also spoke about the incident with the Wall Street Journal, noting his face looks "better than what was there before."