Jay Leno Relives His Horrific Burn Accident In First Interview Since Hospital Release

Jay Leno has experienced many great things throughout his life and career, but there's no doubt that one of the lowest points came in November when he suffered severe burns while working on one of his beloved cars. Initially, the news made headlines because it caused Leno to cancel an appearance that he had planned at the Financial Brand Forum, per TMZ. Shortly after the headlines, Leno released a statement to the public. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.

According to CNN, the aftermath from the garage fire meant Leno needed to spend nine days at the Grossman Burn Center to help recover from his injuries. "Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest, and hands he received during a fire at his home garage," the burn center said in a statement. Clinic owner and Leno's doctor, Dr. Peter Grossman, spoke about the star's injuries, noting that he was "pleased with Jay's progress" and he was "optimistic that he will make a full recovery."

Not long after the fire, Leno cracked a few jokes at his own expense to "Today" reporters as he entered The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach. "I never thought of myself as a roast comic," he quipped. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy." Now, he's getting vulnerable and talking about the accident even more.