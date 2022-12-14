Selena Gomez Revisits Her Past Golden Globe Dreams After First Nomination

Selena Gomez started out as an actor, her first role being on "Barney and Friends." Even her mother, Mandy Teefey, knew her daughter was destined to be an actor. "She went to one of my rehearsals with me and sat through the whole thing, not moving," Teefey told the The New York Times. She explained that her daughter — at age six or seven — gave her acting notes. "I thought, 'Oh, no, she's going to be an actor," Teefey added.

And although Gomez has made it big in the music industry, acting has always been something she prioritizes. "I'm going to tour it and then I'm going to just kind of get into acting for a really long period of time, hopefully," she told Us Weekly in 2013, adding that her "Stars Dance" album would be her "last record for a while." She also mentioned that she had been wanting to "do different things" such as starring in an action movie and fully immersing herself in a particular role.

The "Naturally" singer has been nominated for — and won — a handful of awards, but most of them are tied to her music. She was, however, nominated for an Emmy and won a People's Choice Award for her acting in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." And it looks like more of her dreams are coming true when it comes to being an actor.