Selena Gomez Revisits Her Past Golden Globe Dreams After First Nomination
Selena Gomez started out as an actor, her first role being on "Barney and Friends." Even her mother, Mandy Teefey, knew her daughter was destined to be an actor. "She went to one of my rehearsals with me and sat through the whole thing, not moving," Teefey told the The New York Times. She explained that her daughter — at age six or seven — gave her acting notes. "I thought, 'Oh, no, she's going to be an actor," Teefey added.
And although Gomez has made it big in the music industry, acting has always been something she prioritizes. "I'm going to tour it and then I'm going to just kind of get into acting for a really long period of time, hopefully," she told Us Weekly in 2013, adding that her "Stars Dance" album would be her "last record for a while." She also mentioned that she had been wanting to "do different things" such as starring in an action movie and fully immersing herself in a particular role.
The "Naturally" singer has been nominated for — and won — a handful of awards, but most of them are tied to her music. She was, however, nominated for an Emmy and won a People's Choice Award for her acting in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." And it looks like more of her dreams are coming true when it comes to being an actor.
Selena Gomez manifested her Golden Globe nomination
@selenagomez
Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
Sitting down with "Good Morning America," Selena Gomez gushed about being a part of "Only Murders in the Building" with Steve Martin and Martin Short. "This show has changed my life in so many ways," she said."Being able to take this role is one of the greatest opportunities." She then called her co-stars "certified legends," adding that it's "a blast" working with them.
And it seems that being a part of the show has helped Gomez manifest her first Golden Globe nomination, per E! News. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer posted a screen recording of an interview on TikTok where she says, "I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," after being asked if she dreamt of winning a Grammy Award one day. "Dreams do come true!" she captioned the TikTok. "GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream."
Celebrities manifesting things has been a pretty common occurrence. Lea Michele said in the past that she wanted to be Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" if they ever did a revival. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell always wanted to write a song for a James Bond movie, and they later won an Oscar for "No Time To Die." And in 2011, Ariana Grande tweeted that she wanted to be Glinda in "Wicked" some day.