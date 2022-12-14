Blake Shelton Details Gwen Stefani's Tearful Reaction To Last The Voice Finale Together

Blake Shelton's departure from the NBC competition show "The Voice" will mark the end of an era. The country music star has been a judge on the show since it first aired in 2011 and has never left. His humor and witty comebacks made him a fan favorite. So, when he announced that he would be leaving the show after Season 23, fans were devastated.

Shelton released a statement on Instagram sharing his difficult decision. He wrote, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me." He made sure to thank everyone working on the show, even joking that it takes some "adult beverages" to make it all happen. Shelton also expressed his gratitude toward the talented musicians and viewers of the show.

Shelton's post showed his appreciation for the relationships he made — specifically with Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani have a special connection to "The Voice" because it's where they first met, per People. He said, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" Stefani has coached "The Voice" several times, and she just wrapped Season 22. Because she will not be a judge on Shelton's final season, finishing Season 22 was especially special to the No Doubt singer.