Blake Shelton Details Gwen Stefani's Tearful Reaction To Last The Voice Finale Together
Blake Shelton's departure from the NBC competition show "The Voice" will mark the end of an era. The country music star has been a judge on the show since it first aired in 2011 and has never left. His humor and witty comebacks made him a fan favorite. So, when he announced that he would be leaving the show after Season 23, fans were devastated.
Shelton released a statement on Instagram sharing his difficult decision. He wrote, "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me." He made sure to thank everyone working on the show, even joking that it takes some "adult beverages" to make it all happen. Shelton also expressed his gratitude toward the talented musicians and viewers of the show.
Shelton's post showed his appreciation for the relationships he made — specifically with Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani have a special connection to "The Voice" because it's where they first met, per People. He said, "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" Stefani has coached "The Voice" several times, and she just wrapped Season 22. Because she will not be a judge on Shelton's final season, finishing Season 22 was especially special to the No Doubt singer.
Blake Shelton thought Gwen Stefani had gotten 'bad news'
Gwen Stefani couldn't hold back her emotions when she and Blake Shelton wrapped their final season of "The Voice" together, per Extra. When Shelton was asked about his feelings at the end of Season 22, he revealed he was so focused on hoping one of his contestants would win that it didn't register it was his final season with Stefani. He said, "It wasn't until the cameras and everything went off and we were off the air that I looked over and Gwen was literally crying as if she had gotten some bad news ...and she just said, 'That's it ... we're never going to do this together again.'"
The "God's Country" singer joked that knowing it was coming to an end was a "relief" to him, but recognizes how emotional it can be. He said, "But for Gwen ... she's one of the coaches ... she'll come in and out of seasons. I'm just glad that it timed out to where we at least had this one together right before I'm getting out of here."
Shelton's final season with Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper will air in the spring of 2023, per Entertainment Weekly. He made it clear to Extra that it will be his last season. While the final season is sure to be emotional, he knows Season 22 will always be special to him because of Stefani. Shelton said, "This is the one [season], for whatever reason, it seems to hit home."