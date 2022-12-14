Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Previous Podcast Comments Take On A Whole New Meaning Now

The following article includes discussion of suicide.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' past comments regarding mental health have an eerie meaning after his tragic death. On December 14, 2022, pop culture enthusiasts were left devastated after his wife Allison Holker Boss announced that the beloved "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ died at 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement per CNN. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." According to a report from TMZ, authorities found the beloved entertainer with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an LA-based hotel.

Shortly after his death, an array of his industry peers took to social media with heartfelt tributes and important messages about mental health. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote via Instagram: "Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity and made sure that people around him could feel it, too." She also added the contact information for a suicide and crisis hotline. Justin Timberlake echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: "You just never know what someone is really going through."

While the entertainment industry continues to mourn Boss' death, an interview from 2017 has given further insight into how he navigated life obstacles.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.