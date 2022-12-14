Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Previous Podcast Comments Take On A Whole New Meaning Now
The following article includes discussion of suicide.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' past comments regarding mental health have an eerie meaning after his tragic death. On December 14, 2022, pop culture enthusiasts were left devastated after his wife Allison Holker Boss announced that the beloved "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ died at 40. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she said in a statement per CNN. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt." According to a report from TMZ, authorities found the beloved entertainer with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an LA-based hotel.
Shortly after his death, an array of his industry peers took to social media with heartfelt tributes and important messages about mental health. Former First Lady Michelle Obama wrote via Instagram: "Stephen was an incredible force — someone who radiated kindness and positivity and made sure that people around him could feel it, too." She also added the contact information for a suicide and crisis hotline. Justin Timberlake echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: "You just never know what someone is really going through."
While the entertainment industry continues to mourn Boss' death, an interview from 2017 has given further insight into how he navigated life obstacles.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss once opened up about overcoming challenges
Since Stephen tWitch' Boss' heartbreaking death made headlines, pop culture enthusiasts have looked back on his expansive career and the impactful interviews he's done regarding his struggles. One interview, in particular, that has recently left a mark on fans is his 2017 sit-down on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast". During their chat, Boss opened up about being "a constant work in progress" and how he works through his ups and downs. "You will make decisions that might seem right at the time, but then they're not," he explained. "For me, it just helps to know that it keeps going — it does, no matter what."
The former TV host also added that "bouncing back" from a decision doesn't have to be "romantic" or a big moment, stating: "It doesn't have to be, like, something that you tell your friends that at the end of it, your friends are going to go, 'Wow.'" When Marcus compared an over-the-top bounce back to "writing an intro to a book," Boss hauntingly joked, "'I had the gun in my hand'... and meanwhile, it's like some trivial s*** ... No matter what, life is going to move forward."
The resurgence of Boss' interview comes a few months after he opened up to People about leaning on his wife, Allison Holker Boss, during challenging times. "We can figure it out, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).