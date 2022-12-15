The Text Beyoncé Sent Meghan Markle After Her Famous Oprah Interview

Beyoncé is known as "Queen Bee" around the world, and it seems her royal title is fitting, as she has a close connection with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Time reports the two first met in 2019 at the premiere of Disney's live-action film, "The Lion King." All eyes were on Beyoncé and Jay-Z as they introduced themselves to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was the first to meet the "Formation" singer, as they embraced in a loving hug. Because there were a lot of people and media, it was hard to hear what the two were talking about, but reportedly, Beyoncé called Meghan "my princess." Prince Harry joined his wife in meeting the two musicians, where he told the superstar couple, "You guys are busy." The conversation then got drowned out by all the noise.

Beyoncé was an avid supporter of Meghan even before meeting. When she and Jay-Z accepted a Brit award in 2019 via video, they stood in front of a portrait of the duchess, per Rolling Stone. Beyoncé then posted a photo of the couple in front of the same painting on Instagram, giving an extra shoutout to Meghan. The singer wrote, "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy." The duchess was pregnant with her first child, Archie, at the time. Years later, Beyoncé continues to support Meghan, even if only via a simple text.