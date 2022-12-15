The Text Beyoncé Sent Meghan Markle After Her Famous Oprah Interview
Beyoncé is known as "Queen Bee" around the world, and it seems her royal title is fitting, as she has a close connection with British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Time reports the two first met in 2019 at the premiere of Disney's live-action film, "The Lion King." All eyes were on Beyoncé and Jay-Z as they introduced themselves to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan was the first to meet the "Formation" singer, as they embraced in a loving hug. Because there were a lot of people and media, it was hard to hear what the two were talking about, but reportedly, Beyoncé called Meghan "my princess." Prince Harry joined his wife in meeting the two musicians, where he told the superstar couple, "You guys are busy." The conversation then got drowned out by all the noise.
Beyoncé was an avid supporter of Meghan even before meeting. When she and Jay-Z accepted a Brit award in 2019 via video, they stood in front of a portrait of the duchess, per Rolling Stone. Beyoncé then posted a photo of the couple in front of the same painting on Instagram, giving an extra shoutout to Meghan. The singer wrote, "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy." The duchess was pregnant with her first child, Archie, at the time. Years later, Beyoncé continues to support Meghan, even if only via a simple text.
Meghan Markle fangirls over text from Beyoncé
Royals, they're just like us! Because when Beyoncé texted Meghan Markle, she fangirled much like the rest of the world would.
Volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was released, and in a fun moment, they caught the royals' reaction of when receiving support from the famous singer. In the sixth episode, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at how the duke and duchess felt after their shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. While some saw it as a risky move, others saw it as an act of courage. One of those showing their support was the "Cuff It" singer herself.
A Twitter user shared the clip of the royals' reaction to receiving a text from Beyoncè. Meghan tells Harry, "Beyoncé just texted." Harry jokingly gasps before saying, "Shut up." Despite being one of the most well-known women herself, Meghan is still in disbelief the famous musician texted her. The Duchess of Sussex said, "I still can't believe she knows who I am." Meghan went on to read the considerate text: "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." There was a brief silence before Harry said, "That's well said." The thoughtful text only solidified that Beyoncè continues to be inspired by Meghan and will always be in her corner regardless of what's happening.