The Hilarious Reason Margot Robbie Fans Are Flocking To See Avatar: The Way Of Water

Margot Robbie fans have been buying tickets to see "Avatar: The Way of Water," but not to see the "Avatar" sequel. Oh, no. It's Barbie they're looking for. In case you've been living under an anti-pop culture rock, you've probably already heard that Robbie will be appearing as the iconic plastic doll in "Barbie," the movie based on the franchise due for release in July 2023. Well, a teaser trailer for "Barbie" has been playing before "Avatar: The Way of Water" and fans have been heading to the movies just to catch a glimpse of it.

Many fans flocked to Twitter to share their plan, with plenty sharing hilarious GIFs. "I will buy a ticket for 'Avatar,' see this trailer, and leave immediately after. You don't know how far I'll go for Barbie," one person wrote on the social media site, while another "Barbie" fan hilariously tweeted, "'One ticket to the BARBIE trailer please' '...do you mean 'Avatar: The Way of—” 'I SAID WHAT I SAID.'" A third shared a photo of a Na'vi merged with a Barbie, joking, "me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser."

If you're not quite dedicated enough to buy a ticket for the "Avatar" sequel to catch a glimpse of some plastic fantastic, you can watch the trailer above or check out these first look "Barbie" images to get you excited instead.