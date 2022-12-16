Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Son's Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss died on December 13 by suicide after taking an Uber to a motel near his home and turning his phone onto airplane mode to avoid tracking or disturbance, TMZ notes. When Boss didn't appear for checkout the next day, he was discovered by motel staff, who have since shed light on his death. He showed no signs of distress when he checked in, according to motel employees.

The beloved dancer and DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" had plans with his wife, Allison Holker, to have more children. Holker was devastated by the shocking news and told TMZ what he meant to her. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

Ellen DeGeneres is also heartbroken over the death of Boss. "tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." After a pause, Boss' mother has now broken her silence about her son.