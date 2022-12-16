Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Speaks Out For The First Time Since Her Son's Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died on December 13 by suicide after taking an Uber to a motel near his home and turning his phone onto airplane mode to avoid tracking or disturbance, TMZ notes. When Boss didn't appear for checkout the next day, he was discovered by motel staff, who have since shed light on his death. He showed no signs of distress when he checked in, according to motel employees.
The beloved dancer and DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" had plans with his wife, Allison Holker, to have more children. Holker was devastated by the shocking news and told TMZ what he meant to her. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."
Ellen DeGeneres is also heartbroken over the death of Boss. "tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." After a pause, Boss' mother has now broken her silence about her son.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mom says she 'can't use words right now'
Connie Boss Alexander spoke out about her son's death on December 16 for the first time. In honor of her son, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, Alexander wrote on Instagram Stories that she isn't ready yet to talk about it. "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," Alexander wrote (via The New York Post). "Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can." Alexander concluded her post by addressing her late son. "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond," she concluded.
Many have spoken out since Boss died, including Jennifer Lopez who shared a photo on Instagram on December 14 to commemorate the late dancer. "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul..." she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji. "Shocked and deeply saddened."
Billy Porter also jumped on Instagram to commemorate tWitch. "Remembering a life well lived," Porter began, sharing a photo of Boss. "Please keep the family of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in your prayers. And please check on your friends. Even the 'strong' ones, the 'happy' ones. We never know what folks are going thru."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).