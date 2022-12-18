Jack Osbourne Clears Up Rumors Surrounding Sharon's Medical Emergency In First Update

Sharon Osbourne was taken to a hospital in southern California on December 16, 2022, TMZ reported. She was in Santa Paula, California, working on a film set at the Glen Tavern Inn when emergency services were called to transport her to a hospital for undisclosed issues. The inn is famous since being featured on "Ghost Adventures."

On December 17, 2022, her son, Jack Osbourne, jumped on Instagram Stories to give fans an update on his mom's condition. Jack said that Sharon was not filming an episode of "Ghost Adventures," contrary to a growing theory. "She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha," he wrote. "Now that we have made that clear... She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack went on, thanking everyone for their concern and love. But Jack kept the details under wraps. "As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," he concluded.

"Night of Terror" has become a favorite of viewers after it aired in November 2020, as it features the Osbourne family, including dad Ozzy Osbourne and sister Kelly Osbourne, as they check out haunted spots in and around Los Angeles, according to Spectrum. While we'll have to wait to see what Jack and Sharon discovered at the Glen Tavern Inn, we'll also have to see what Sharon chooses to disclose about what happened.