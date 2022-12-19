Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Want To Meet With The Royal Family

Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made in their Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." During the final episodes of the series, The Duke of Sussex offered a rare glimpse into the tense relationship he has with his brother, Prince William, alleging the Prince of Wales left him terrified after "screaming and shouting" during family discussions about the couple's intentions to step down as senior royals. Harry also shared his belief that the office of his father, King Charles III, had leaked details of their correspondence to the media, according to The Guardian.

Sources have told The Sunday Times that the royal family doesn't intend to use the media as its mouthpiece to address Harry and Meghan's claims. One courtier claimed, "We are deliberately keen to send a message by being voiceless. Our duty is to get on with the job. It isn't to respond." But eyebrows were raised when the Daily Mail reported that Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles had dined with a group that included two of Meghan's harshest critics in the media, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson, on December 14.

Two days later, Clarkson penned a vicious attack on Meghan in his column for The U.S. Sun. In it, he explained he has such disdain for the duchess that he dreams of a day when she would be made to parade the streets naked as angry crowds pelted her with feces. In addition to condemning Clarkson, many Twitter users called on Queen Camilla to apologize to Meghan for hosting Clarkson. Now, it looks like might get the chance to do so in person.