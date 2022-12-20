What We Know About Former Patriots Star Willie McGinest's Assault Arrest

Willie McGinest was arrested in Los Angeles, California on December 19 in relation to an incident that took place on December 9, per New York Post. The outlet reports that the three-time Super Bowl champ turned himself in to authorities and now faces one charge of assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation that took place at a West Hollywood club called Delilah. According to NBC News, when McGinest showed up at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in West Hollywood to give an official statement about the altercation, he was taken into custody, booked into jail, and released two hours later on $30,000 bond.

While we're still waiting on full details of what exactly happened at Delilah, TMZ Sports obtained a violent video that appears to show McGinest approaching a man, talking to him briefly, then punching him in the face. That's when a group of men join him in repeatedly hitting the victim for nearly 30 seconds. At one particularly harrowing moment, McGinest seems to grab a bottle and smash it over the man's head before throwing it aside and walking away.

Witnesses apparently identified the former Patriots linebacker as being involved in the brawl and he's now due in Los Angeles County Superior Court on December 21. A spokesperson for NFL Network, where McGinest now works as an analyst, called the incident "disturbing" and told New York Post, "Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter."