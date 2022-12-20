JoJo Siwa Seemingly Shades Avery Cyrus Amid Breakup

JoJo Siwa is not holding back her feelings after breaking up with Avery Cyrus.

The Nickelodeon star and TikTok creator officially confirmed their relationship in a TikTok video back in September 2022, per Seventeen. Siwa captioned the post, "Happiest Girl." From then, on the two made their red-carpet debut and continued to post cute TikToks together. In November 2022, Siwa shared with E! News why she is so open about her relationship with Cyrus. She said, "I like to just share my journey. Like with Avery right now. Clearly everybody can see that we're not hiding much, we're happy and we want the world to see that." Despite Siwa and Cyrus' relationship seemingly going well, the two decided to call it quits just three months after getting together, per Page Six.

The news of the breakup came after Cyrus posted a TikTok video of the two and several friends on a cruise vacation. At one point in the video, Siwa says, "This is my sorry for breaking up with you present." Fans flocked to the comments asking why the two young creators broke up. Cyrus responded, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out." Based on the video, it seemed like Siwa and Cyrus were able to come out of the breakup on good terms. However, fans aren't so sure the two are still friends after JoJo's mom, Jessalyn Siwa, posted an ambiguous video of her.