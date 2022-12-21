Teresa Giudice Has Sound Advice For The Chrisleys Before They Head To Prison

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are facing a serious prison sentence. According to Entertainment Weekly, the couple who built a TV career from flaunting their wealth and southern charm on "Chrisley Knows Best" were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. Their sentencing comes roughly three years after they were initially indicted, per ET. Ultimately, the Chrisleys won't have to report to prison until January 17, per People, but their lives have already changed drastically.

Their daughter, 25-year-old Savannah Chrisley recently gained custody of her minor brother and niece, who Todd and Julie had been raising. "I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family," shared Savannah on her "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" podcast (via Insider). However, there's been some bumps in the road, as the niece's mom, Angela Johnson, has decided to pursue custody of her daughter, per TMZ. And while Todd and Julie have accused Johnson of painting a "misleading narrative," per People, daughter Lindsie Chrisley has since revealed that they're coping by living everyday like it's their "last."

In light of the Chrisleys' impending sentence and seemingly growing list of problems, one of their fellow reality stars has offered them up a bit of advice.