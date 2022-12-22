Christina Hall's New Photo With Her Son Is Telling After Custody Drama

HGTV star Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, seem to be following their custody agreement even after all the drama that unfolded. Hall and Antsead were married for three years until their divorce in 2021, per Insider. In the time they were married, they welcomed a son, Hudson. Divorce can already be difficult, but adding custody agreements can make it all the more stressful. The battle between Hall and Antstead was no different.

According to Us Weekly, fans were shocked to hear that in early 2022 Anstead asked to have full custody of their son. A couple of months later, the "Wheeler Dealers" star filed paperwork alleging that Hall's social media advertisements involving Hudson were "detrimental to his well-being." Anstead shared in the paperwork, "It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content." This didn't sit well with the "Christina on the Coast" star.

Hall fired back with her legal response, explaining why Hudson was in some of her posts. She said, "He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as playing with toys or making cookies." The former couple's arguments didn't end there, as it took some time before they came to an agreement.