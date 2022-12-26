Kim Kardashian Chokes Up Describing How Late Dad Inspired Her Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has always been open about how close she was to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. The reality star often spoke about him on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and once shared a memory about her moments with him before he died from esophageal cancer in 2003. Kardashian would him cream of wheat toward the end of his life because that was the only meal he could eat (via Medium).

Kardashian often posts touching tributes to her father on the anniversary of his death. In late September, she shared memories of him on her Instagram story, as reported by ET. One was a note written by her late father that read, "Kim — I'm at Lawry's for Uncle Larry's birthday. I have my pager. I'll be home around 10 or 11. I love you, Daddy." In another story, Kardashian shared a Father's Day card she had written him. "He saved every card I wrote him," she revealed in the story.

Now that the SKIMS founder is a mother of four, she undoubtedly feels the same love for her kids, and she shared how her dad gave her strength amid her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.