Finneas Weighs In On Sister Billie Eilish's Controversial Age-Gap Relationship

Everyone online seems to have an opinion about Billie Eilish's relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, but her brother, Finneas O'Connell, is sticking up for his little sister. Besides being siblings, O'Connell and the "Bad Guy" singer are thick as thieves, with him serving as the producer and co-writer for her albums and many of her biggest hits. Amidst her explosively successful career, O'Connell expressed that he is "as protective as he can" over Eilish to "make sure nobody is being a creep," according to The Sunday Times (via Express).

When Eilish, 21, went public with her relationship with Rutherford, 31, fans weren't happy about the singer's cheeky nod to their age gap. But Eilish — during her yearly interview with Vanity Fair — insisted she is truly happier than ever with the "Sweater Weather" singer. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she gushed.

Nevertheless, fans continue to be skeptical of the nature of Eilish and Rutherford's relationship. And recently, O'Connell came to his sister's defense against the online haters.