Brandi Glanville Shuts Down RHOBH Return Rumors Not Long After They Were Started

Each year, the reunion episodes of the "Housewives" franchise tie the cast member's season-long feuds and fallouts into a nice little bow. And they're often the most-watched episodes of the entire seasons, as was the case for the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12 reunion (via Reality Blurb). Given the intense drama that plays out once the cast members have to face each other, it's no surprise that viewers flock to these episodes.

Unfortunately, Bravo's producers use the time after reunions to shape how the cast will look the following season, which means that cast members are usually let go around this time. This year, rumors swirled that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne may be getting fired, due to their particularly controversial storylines. However, a report by Newsweek claiming the opposite appears to have put those rumors to rest. If this is true, then Kathy Hilton definitely won't be staying on another season, per Deadline.

Recently, former "RHOBH" cast member Brandi Glanville appeared to slyly confirm her "RHOBH" return. Glanville, who exited the show as a full-time cast member in 2015, posted a video to Twitter showing off a massive diamond ring. According to observant fans, Glanville's flashy display was a callback to "RHOBH's" diamond props the cast members hold during the intro. However, Glanville recently spoke out about her supposed return and put rest to the speculation.