Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Why She's Finally Watching RHONJ

Reality star Teresa Giudice is easily the queen of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but it turns out that she has never actually watched the show that gave her fame. The iconic table flipper revealed that she is now revisiting the older seasons of "RHONJ" for a sad reason.

The "RHONJ" OG was one of the founding Housewives of the New Jersey iteration of the franchise, and audiences have watched the Giudice family through their highest highs and lowest lows. Giudice gushed at BravoCon 2022 that her most beloved memory from the show was the birth of her daughter, Audriana, during Season 2. On the other hand, Bravo's cameras captured the Giudices' darkest moments, such as when she and her husband, Joe, were sentenced to prison for fraud in 2014.

Even though she's a fan favorite of the series, Giudice admitted she never saw the final edits of "RHONJ" when they aired on TV. But that has all changed due to the drama between her and her family on the show.