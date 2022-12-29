Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Why She's Finally Watching RHONJ
Reality star Teresa Giudice is easily the queen of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," but it turns out that she has never actually watched the show that gave her fame. The iconic table flipper revealed that she is now revisiting the older seasons of "RHONJ" for a sad reason.
The "RHONJ" OG was one of the founding Housewives of the New Jersey iteration of the franchise, and audiences have watched the Giudice family through their highest highs and lowest lows. Giudice gushed at BravoCon 2022 that her most beloved memory from the show was the birth of her daughter, Audriana, during Season 2. On the other hand, Bravo's cameras captured the Giudices' darkest moments, such as when she and her husband, Joe, were sentenced to prison for fraud in 2014.
Even though she's a fan favorite of the series, Giudice admitted she never saw the final edits of "RHONJ" when they aired on TV. But that has all changed due to the drama between her and her family on the show.
Teresa discovered her family's hurtful on-screen comments
Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga have fought like cats and dogs since Gorga joined the cast for Season 3. Today, the family members aren't on speaking terms, and the Gorgas didn't attend Giudice's August wedding. In a new interview with People, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" mainstay revealed she is finally watching the show to "see what [her] brother and sister-in-law were saying about [her]."
Giudice said she has been coming across Bravo Instagram fan pages that repost old "RHONJ" clips. "I'm watching and I'm like, 'My brother said that? My sister-in-law said that?' So then I started watching and I'm like, 'Now, I got my answer,'" she explained. "I couldn't watch it [initially] because it was so hard for me to relive it. And good thing I didn't watch it back then ... It was like a knife right through my heart. I think I would've reacted differently if I would've watched the show."
Giudice furthered that the Gorgas "bombarded and ambushed" her by joining the show when "RHONJ" was "[her] thing." This has long been a point of contention between the relatives, with Giudice saying she had no clue they were cast. As noted by Page Six, Melissa combated this at BravoCon 2022, saying, "Teresa 100 percent knew, it was never behind her back." Regardless, it looks like the damage to their relationships may be irreversible now that Giudice has discovered what was said during old episodes.