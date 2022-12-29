Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Kid Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey
Of course, "Real Housewives" is all about the drama, glitz, and glamour that comes with being one of the most over the top women in the world — but it would be nothing without the main cast's friends and family. Over the years, we've seen some of the first family's of the show grow up before our eyes, with the likes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"' Richards family and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s Giudice daughters going from little girls to stunning young women. In that time, the kids have coined some of the franchise's most iconic phrases and given us some of the most memorable moments — like Gia Giuidice's notorious song for sister Milania Giudice or Brielle Biermann's determination to take down mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's frenemy NeNe Leakes.
But while there's no doubting the kids of "Real Housewives" have delivered us some very memorable moments of the years, we wanted to go one step further and find out which "Real Housewives" kids fans really considered to be their favorite. So that's exactly what we did.
Real Housewives fans can't get enough of Amelia Hamlin
We polled Nicki Swift readers on their very favorite "Real Housewives" kid — and it was none other than "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin's daughter, Amelia Hamlin, who came out on top. The stunning model nabbed herself an impressive 20.32% of the votes, which probably isn't too surprising seeing as she's branched out to become a star of her own thanks to her modelling career and former romance with Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick.
In second place is "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s resident stud muffin, as Dolores Catania's son Frankie Catania came out with 18.35% of the votes. Next up is the stunning daughter of "RHOBH" star Kyle Richards, as Portia Umansky scored herself 17.81% of the votes. Then, 15.47% of respondents chose "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Brooks Marks (who has his own fashion line, by the way!), the son of Meredith Marks, while the ever-outspoken OG "RHONJ" star Milania Giudice — who waded in on her mom Teresa Giudice's notorious feud with her brother and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga — landed herself in fifth place with 14.75% of the votes. Coming up the rear is "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and daughter of Kandi Burruss, as Riley Burruss nabbed herself 13.31% of the votes in our poll.
One thing's for sure, we can't get enough of "Real Housewives"' youngest cast members!