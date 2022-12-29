Bravo Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Real Housewives Kid Is Their Favorite - Exclusive Survey

Of course, "Real Housewives" is all about the drama, glitz, and glamour that comes with being one of the most over the top women in the world — but it would be nothing without the main cast's friends and family. Over the years, we've seen some of the first family's of the show grow up before our eyes, with the likes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"' Richards family and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"'s Giudice daughters going from little girls to stunning young women. In that time, the kids have coined some of the franchise's most iconic phrases and given us some of the most memorable moments — like Gia Giuidice's notorious song for sister Milania Giudice or Brielle Biermann's determination to take down mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's frenemy NeNe Leakes.

But while there's no doubting the kids of "Real Housewives" have delivered us some very memorable moments of the years, we wanted to go one step further and find out which "Real Housewives" kids fans really considered to be their favorite. So that's exactly what we did.