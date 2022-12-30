Amy Robach Gets Slighted By Stepson In Aftermath Of T.J. Holmes Affair
While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were all business on the set of "Good Morning America," viewers learned that they were living out a real-life soap opera plot behind the scenes in November. The Daily Mail published photos of the co-anchors being overly affectionate with each other during their downtime — they were pictured holding hands and laughing over drinks. In one shot, Holmes was captured giving Roback a playful pat on the butt.
Page Six reported that the pair's purported affair started sometime in March, months before they separated from their spouses. However, People spoke to a source who insisted that the coworkers didn't begin dating before their respective separations in August. Holmes was married to his ex, attorney Marilee Fiebig, for 12 years, and they share one child together, a daughter named Sabine who was born in 2013. The anchor also has two children, Brianna and Jaden, from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.
Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in late December, weeks after a source told Page Six that Robach's divorce from her husband of 12 years, "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, was close to being finalized. When the exes wed, Robach was already a mom to two daughters, Analise and Ava, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntoch. As for Shue, he shared custody of three sons — Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt — with his ex, Jennifer Hageney. Over the holidays, the eldest, Nathaniel, seemed to send a pointed message to his stepmom.
The Shue men put on a united front in family photo
Per CNN, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were removed from their "GMA3" chairs, at least temporarily, amid the drama surrounding their romance, and insiders told the Daily Mail that the couple is trying to avoid the public eye while ABC News reviews their relationship. However, Robach's ex, Andrew Shue, made a rare appearance in an Instagram post shared by his adult son, Nathaniel Shue. The two were pictured with Andrew's other sons, Aidan and Wyatt, and Nathaniel's caption seemed to reference the familial turmoil caused by his stepmom's new relationship — or perhaps he's just a big fan of The Doors. "Riders on the Storm. On to '23," he wrote.
In 2021, Robach and Andrew penned a children's book titled "Better Together," which is about blending their family of seven. "We decided to write it now, truthfully, because we made it," Robach told Stepmom Online Magazine. "There were times we didn't know if we were going to make it as a couple and as a family, that's how difficult blending families truly is." She further explained that she and Andrew clashed because she's a big disciplinarian while Andrew has a more relaxed parenting approach.
In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Robach revealed that she had to adjust her own parenting tactics when she gained three stepsons. "Boys smell," she said. "I've been the hygiene police, staying on top of showers and things like that."