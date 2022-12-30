Amy Robach Gets Slighted By Stepson In Aftermath Of T.J. Holmes Affair

While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were all business on the set of "Good Morning America," viewers learned that they were living out a real-life soap opera plot behind the scenes in November. The Daily Mail published photos of the co-anchors being overly affectionate with each other during their downtime — they were pictured holding hands and laughing over drinks. In one shot, Holmes was captured giving Roback a playful pat on the butt.

Page Six reported that the pair's purported affair started sometime in March, months before they separated from their spouses. However, People spoke to a source who insisted that the coworkers didn't begin dating before their respective separations in August. Holmes was married to his ex, attorney Marilee Fiebig, for 12 years, and they share one child together, a daughter named Sabine who was born in 2013. The anchor also has two children, Brianna and Jaden, from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in late December, weeks after a source told Page Six that Robach's divorce from her husband of 12 years, "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, was close to being finalized. When the exes wed, Robach was already a mom to two daughters, Analise and Ava, from her previous marriage to Tim McIntoch. As for Shue, he shared custody of three sons — Nathaniel, Aidan, and Wyatt — with his ex, Jennifer Hageney. Over the holidays, the eldest, Nathaniel, seemed to send a pointed message to his stepmom.