Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Are Unlikely To Return To GMA Anytime Soon

In the past, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were used to seeing their names in the press due to their reporting skills and on-air gigs. But in recent times, the pair have made countless headlines because of their off-screen romance. While the storyline seems perfect for a made-for-TV movie, Holmes and Robach are living out the story of their romance in real-life and in front of the press. Things came to a head in late November when the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes getting cozy with one another on several occasions. From there, things spiraled out of control.

The romance between the two has garnered quite a bit of attention, primarily because most people believed that both Holmes and Robach were still married. However, sources confirm that both anchors split from their spouses before getting together. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Holmes and Robach both called it quits with their partners over the summer.

Shortly after the scandal went viral, ABC execs decided to pull Holmes and Robach from the air to do some damage control. NBC News reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin opted to remove the duo from their post at "GMA3" because of the "distraction" that the romance was causing. At the time, the network simply told viewers that the pair were given the "day off," though it seems to be much more than that.