Amy Robach And TJ Holmes Are Unlikely To Return To GMA Anytime Soon
In the past, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were used to seeing their names in the press due to their reporting skills and on-air gigs. But in recent times, the pair have made countless headlines because of their off-screen romance. While the storyline seems perfect for a made-for-TV movie, Holmes and Robach are living out the story of their romance in real-life and in front of the press. Things came to a head in late November when the Daily Mail published photos of Robach and Holmes getting cozy with one another on several occasions. From there, things spiraled out of control.
The romance between the two has garnered quite a bit of attention, primarily because most people believed that both Holmes and Robach were still married. However, sources confirm that both anchors split from their spouses before getting together. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Holmes and Robach both called it quits with their partners over the summer.
Shortly after the scandal went viral, ABC execs decided to pull Holmes and Robach from the air to do some damage control. NBC News reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin opted to remove the duo from their post at "GMA3" because of the "distraction" that the romance was causing. At the time, the network simply told viewers that the pair were given the "day off," though it seems to be much more than that.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach sidelined amid an internal review
Not many people are happy about the media circus that "GMA3" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have inadvertently caused amid their romance, including some ABC executives. According to the Daily Mail, ABC News President Kim Godwin has been communicating with ABC staffers internally as they conduct an "internal review" over what went on between Robach and Holmes in order to determine their future. For that reason, it doesn't seem like fans will see Holmes or Robach on their television screens anytime soon.
"As we start this new week together, I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach," Godwin began the memo. She continued, "'I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," adding that Robach and Holmes will be sidelined and remain off-air during the investigation. "It is my hope that we will all continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism," Godwin concluded the email.
While viewers likely won't be seeing much of Holmes and Robach on television for the foreseeable future, it also seems as though they won't catch any glimpses into what's going on in their personal lives either. According to Entertainment Tonight, Holmes deactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts, while Robach deactivated her Instagram page and there's no telling when — or if — they will reactivate them.