Kelly Rizzo Reflects On How Her Grief Has Evolved One Year After Bob Saget's Death

In an emotional appearance on "Today," Kelly Rizzo opened up about how she's feeling as the one-year anniversary of Bob Saget's death approaches. "When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," she said. Rizzo revealed that she's come to realize that the grieving process never really ends, but looking at loss with a different perspective and being reflective can make it a bit more bearable. "The grief now has really morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together," she said, echoing her sentiments in her first Instagram post about Saget's death.

Now, Rizzo is looking to the example Saget set to help her embrace the good in her life, even though she still acutely feels his absence. "He had so much loss into his life and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience," she said.

Rizzo and Saget's three daughters from his previous marriage — Aubrey, Jennifer, and Laura — have also been leaning on each other. "The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him," she said. In a post on her Instagram Story, she previously revealed that she and her stepdaughters talk daily, per ET. "We're just so, so grateful to be as close as we are because that's not always the case with step-families," she said.