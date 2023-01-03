Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Praise Barbara Walters' Today Show Legacy

Iconic journalist Barbara Walters sadly died on December 30. According to Walters' spokesperson, Cindi Berger, the anchor died in the comfort of her home with her loved ones at her side, per CNN. Walters will always be remembered as a trailblazer in journalism, who broke boundaries in an industry dominated by men and paved the way for more women to follow in her footsteps.

ABC News reports that Walters began her incredible career as a writer on NBC's "Today" in 1961. In 1974, she began co-hosting the show, which was a monumental feat. Walters' promotion to co-host marked the first time a woman had ever co-hosted "Today." Two years later, she moved to ABC's "Evening News," where she interviewed some of the most influential people in the world. Later in her career, the journalist helped to create "The View," a talk show where a panel of women discuss current events. In 2015, after fifty years in television, Walters decided to officially retire. However, her legacy has continued to inspire women to follow their passions.

After Walters' death was announced, tributes to the journalist poured in as they praised her and her legacy. Bob Iger released a statement to ABC News saying, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself." Her career, especially her time on "Today," influenced some of the biggest current journalists including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.