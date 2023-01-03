Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Praise Barbara Walters' Today Show Legacy
Iconic journalist Barbara Walters sadly died on December 30. According to Walters' spokesperson, Cindi Berger, the anchor died in the comfort of her home with her loved ones at her side, per CNN. Walters will always be remembered as a trailblazer in journalism, who broke boundaries in an industry dominated by men and paved the way for more women to follow in her footsteps.
ABC News reports that Walters began her incredible career as a writer on NBC's "Today" in 1961. In 1974, she began co-hosting the show, which was a monumental feat. Walters' promotion to co-host marked the first time a woman had ever co-hosted "Today." Two years later, she moved to ABC's "Evening News," where she interviewed some of the most influential people in the world. Later in her career, the journalist helped to create "The View," a talk show where a panel of women discuss current events. In 2015, after fifty years in television, Walters decided to officially retire. However, her legacy has continued to inspire women to follow their passions.
After Walters' death was announced, tributes to the journalist poured in as they praised her and her legacy. Bob Iger released a statement to ABC News saying, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself." Her career, especially her time on "Today," influenced some of the biggest current journalists including Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.
Hoda and Savannah reflect on Barbara's influence
Barbara Walters had to work hard to become one of the most respected journalists in the field. Throughout her career, she helped open doors for women in journalism. Becoming the first woman to co-host "Today" paved the way for women like Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, per ABC News.
The anchors reflected on Walters' legacy on "Today." Kotb said, "She made all the difference." Guthrie agreed and recalled when Walters made her exit from "The View." Guthrie said, "Oh she did, I mean a few years back when she retired from ABC and 'The View' they invited newswomen, past, present ... it was an amazing moment, Hoda and I got to be there. But she said, 'All of you are my legacy!' And it's really true. She busted down the door."
It was not an easy feat for Walters to go into journalism. Kotb shared, "Back in 1976, she was tapped to be the first woman to anchor the evening news, and Harry Reasoner, her co-anchor, did not like her and made no bones about it," she continued, "...she said the thing that saved her whole life was those Barbara Walters specials because she got to show who she was, and imagine through all of that, and because of her, we get to be here." Guthrie shared one last sweet sentiment on Walters. She said, "She had to work hard for it, she was incredible."