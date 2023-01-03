Jenna Marbles' Husband Julien Solomita Details Scary Break-In At Their Home

Jenna Marbles is used to dealing with trolls and over-eager fans. However, things took a dark turn after the YouTube star experienced a terrifying ordeal in the house she shares with her husband, Julien Solomita. Marbles has been a YouTube stalwart for so long that she was "literally one of social media's first celebs," according to TMZ. Her hard work, determination, and comedic prowess resulted in her channel garnering over 20 million subscribers, per Forbes.

It also made her "one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform and [the most] subscribed-to female YouTuber for several years," Insider claims. And, not surprisingly, the channel made serious bank. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Marbles made around $8 million from YouTube during her 10 years on the platform. However, she was forced to walk away from it after she "canceled herself" in 2020.

Fans were stunned after learning she was leaving, but the real reason Marbles left YouTube was even more shocking. Per CNN, the 36-year-old became the subject of a racism controversy over videos she posted in 2011. These included clips of her impersonating Nicki Minaj (while wearing Blackface), making offensive quips about people of Asian heritage, and criticizing women for their sexual exploits. "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic," Marbles announced in her goodbye video, titled "A Message." She was gone, but she clearly wasn't forgotten, which was made evident by her husband Julien Solomita's details of a scary break-in at their home.