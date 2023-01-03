Jenna Marbles' Husband Julien Solomita Details Scary Break-In At Their Home
Jenna Marbles is used to dealing with trolls and over-eager fans. However, things took a dark turn after the YouTube star experienced a terrifying ordeal in the house she shares with her husband, Julien Solomita. Marbles has been a YouTube stalwart for so long that she was "literally one of social media's first celebs," according to TMZ. Her hard work, determination, and comedic prowess resulted in her channel garnering over 20 million subscribers, per Forbes.
It also made her "one of the biggest YouTubers on the platform and [the most] subscribed-to female YouTuber for several years," Insider claims. And, not surprisingly, the channel made serious bank. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Marbles made around $8 million from YouTube during her 10 years on the platform. However, she was forced to walk away from it after she "canceled herself" in 2020.
Fans were stunned after learning she was leaving, but the real reason Marbles left YouTube was even more shocking. Per CNN, the 36-year-old became the subject of a racism controversy over videos she posted in 2011. These included clips of her impersonating Nicki Minaj (while wearing Blackface), making offensive quips about people of Asian heritage, and criticizing women for their sexual exploits. "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging ourselves of anything and everything toxic," Marbles announced in her goodbye video, titled "A Message." She was gone, but she clearly wasn't forgotten, which was made evident by her husband Julien Solomita's details of a scary break-in at their home.
Jenna Marbles' husband Julien Solomita chased off a scary stalker
Jenna Marbles has stayed firmly out of the spotlight since canceling her YouTube channel in 2020, allowing her husband, Julien Solomita, to be the primary person in the spotlight. However, fame can sometimes come at a high price, as the couple recently learned. Solomita took to Instagram to detail a terrifying break-in that occurred at their home.
In an Instagram story, Solomita shared that a woman who's a "complete stranger" has been "stalking [him] for months." The woman took things even further when she decided to sneak into the couple's house. "I immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray," Solomita writes, sharing that the police arrived and hauled her off. He confessed that he'd been trying to keep his online presence to a minimum for "safety reasons," and that, thankfully, he and Marbles and their dogs were unharmed.
Despite her YouTube departure, Marbles' relationship with Solomita, who's also a vlogger, is still going strong, contrary to the rumor mill. "Fans of the duo have noticed that Julien has been without his partner-in-crime in all of his recent videos," Distractify previously wrote. "Since Jenna announced that she would be leaving YouTube, potentially indefinitely, she has been completely absent online." The site notes that she regularly made cameo appearances in Solomita's vlogs, but she's been M.I.A. ever since quitting the scene. But never fear! The gossip site shared — prior to the alarming break-in — that "they're actually doing better than ever."