Real Housewives Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Couple They Think Is Most Doomed To Fail - Exclusive Survey

Are reality television shows the kiss of death when it comes to marriages? Some people think so. "Many couples in the public eye get divorced because the pressure is just too much," therapist Liz Lasky told Bravo TV. "Most couples don't have to go through their lives with millions of people judging their every move. When we hear what others say — or see it with our own eyes during a replay — people begin to second guess themselves, their choices, and their partners," she explained.

Perhaps, however, the stakes couldn't be higher than for the couples featured on Bravo TV's hit reality franchise "The Real Housewives." Throughout the franchise's lifetime, viewers have watched many marriages deteriorate in front of their very eyes. Cases in point: Vicki and Donn Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps and Alexandre de Lesseps, Tamra Judge and Simon Barney, Ramona and Mario Singer, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy, Yolanda Hadid and David Foster, Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas, Shannon and David Beador, Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter, and Luann de Lesseps with hubby number two Tom D'Agostino... just to name a few. YIKES.

But now "Real Housewives" fans and stans are setting their sights on which couple they believe will be on the chopping block next...