Real Housewives Fans Tell Nicki Swift Which Couple They Think Is Most Doomed To Fail - Exclusive Survey
Are reality television shows the kiss of death when it comes to marriages? Some people think so. "Many couples in the public eye get divorced because the pressure is just too much," therapist Liz Lasky told Bravo TV. "Most couples don't have to go through their lives with millions of people judging their every move. When we hear what others say — or see it with our own eyes during a replay — people begin to second guess themselves, their choices, and their partners," she explained.
Perhaps, however, the stakes couldn't be higher than for the couples featured on Bravo TV's hit reality franchise "The Real Housewives." Throughout the franchise's lifetime, viewers have watched many marriages deteriorate in front of their very eyes. Cases in point: Vicki and Donn Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps and Alexandre de Lesseps, Tamra Judge and Simon Barney, Ramona and Mario Singer, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy, Yolanda Hadid and David Foster, Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas, Shannon and David Beador, Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter, and Luann de Lesseps with hubby number two Tom D'Agostino... just to name a few. YIKES.
But now "Real Housewives" fans and stans are setting their sights on which couple they believe will be on the chopping block next...
Fans believe Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are destined for failure
Cue the table flip in 3... 2... 1...
In a survey completed by 587 people, 149 "Real Housewives" fans (or 25.38%) told Nicki Swift that they believe newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are the couple most likely doomed to fail. Per People, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" O.G. first met Ruelas in 2020 while on vacation at the Jersey Shore. And it would appear the rest is simply history. In October 2021, Ruelas popped the question, and the lovebirds made it officially official on August 6, 2022, in a lavish wedding ceremony... all while the Bravo cameras were rolling. And while many naysayers had negative things to say about her union, Giudice was bound and determined that NO ONE was going to pop her love bubble — not even her brother, Joey Gorga, who declared at a BravoCon 2022 panel that he believed his late in life stand up comedy career would last longer than Giudice's new marriage. "What he just did at BravoCon, that's very mean-spirited, very sad," Giudice dished on an episode of her "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "I just wish that he would stop talking about us to try to make himself relevant."
As for the rest of the survey results, Heather and Terry Dubrow came in second with 21.12% of the votes, Dorit and Paul "P.K." Kemsley with 20.44%, Jen and Sharrieff Shah with 17.55%, and Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo with 15.50%.