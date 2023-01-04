T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Finally Speaks Out On Her Husband's Public Affair With Amy Robach

"Good Morning America" faced one of its biggest scandals when word got out that two of their anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, were having an affair. The Daily Mail released shocking photos of the pair being much friendlier than your average coworker. One photo saw Robach and Holmes holding each other's hands, while another showed Holmes tapping Robach's backside. Viewers of the morning show were stunned to see the two anchors so close together because both Holmes and Robach were married.

Holmes and Robach have both been married to their respective spouses since 2010, per Page Six. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. The "GMA" stars reportedly began their affair in March of 2022, a couple of months before they had separated from their partners. Page Six reports that Robach's marriage has been anything but smooth sailing, and she and Shue had allegedly broken up in the summer of 2022. As of December 2022, Robach's and Shue's divorce was close to being finalized.

As for Holmes, his and Fiebig's breakup timeline has been kept a bit more private. However, Page Six does report the "GMA" anchor also broke up with his wife during the summer of 2022. With the news of the affair breaking, Holmes officially decided to file for divorce from the attorney near the end of December. During the whole ordeal, Fiebig has remained quiet and out of the spotlight –- until now.