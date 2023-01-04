T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Finally Speaks Out On Her Husband's Public Affair With Amy Robach
"Good Morning America" faced one of its biggest scandals when word got out that two of their anchors, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, were having an affair. The Daily Mail released shocking photos of the pair being much friendlier than your average coworker. One photo saw Robach and Holmes holding each other's hands, while another showed Holmes tapping Robach's backside. Viewers of the morning show were stunned to see the two anchors so close together because both Holmes and Robach were married.
Holmes and Robach have both been married to their respective spouses since 2010, per Page Six. Robach was married to actor Andrew Shue and Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig. The "GMA" stars reportedly began their affair in March of 2022, a couple of months before they had separated from their partners. Page Six reports that Robach's marriage has been anything but smooth sailing, and she and Shue had allegedly broken up in the summer of 2022. As of December 2022, Robach's and Shue's divorce was close to being finalized.
As for Holmes, his and Fiebig's breakup timeline has been kept a bit more private. However, Page Six does report the "GMA" anchor also broke up with his wife during the summer of 2022. With the news of the affair breaking, Holmes officially decided to file for divorce from the attorney near the end of December. During the whole ordeal, Fiebig has remained quiet and out of the spotlight –- until now.
Marilee Fiebig is disappointed in T.J. Holmes
"Good Morning America" anchor T.J. Holmes and attorney Marilee Fiebig seemed to have a picture-perfect relationship. The couple married in 2010 and welcomed daughter Sabine in 2013, per People. It wasn't until news broke that Holmes was having an affair with fellow "GMA" anchor Amy Robach that people realized they were having issues. Holmes and Robach's affair made headlines everywhere and while there has been a lot of noise, throughout it all Fiebig has kept to herself.
However, with Holmes and Fiebig's divorce on their heels, the attorney has begun breaking her silence. The Daily Mail reported Fiebig spoke through her lawyer, Stephanie Lehman to release a statement. Lehman said, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter." Lehman also revealed her team and Holmes' lawyers have been working to continue the divorce "privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."
The statement appeared to be avoiding talks of the affair until it took a slight dig at the "GMA" anchor. Lehman said, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter." Despite the press surrounding the "GMA" anchors, it appears Fiebig is grateful for all those who support her. Lehman said, "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."