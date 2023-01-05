What We Know About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Funeral
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
In December 2022, people were absolutely devastated to hear that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40. TMZ broke the news that the former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ was found dead in a motel nearby his Los Angeles home. It was reported that his wife, Allison Holker, rushed to the LAPD station when she discovered Boss had left their home. Not long after, a phone call was received that confirmed Boss had passed away allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed the DJ's death was the result of suicide (per Forbes).
Friends, family, and fans were heartbroken to hear the news of his passing. Boss' wife released a statement following the news of his death. She said, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him." Holker continued by talking about her husband's legacy that will continue to live on. People shared Holker had ended her statement by asking for privacy for her and her family.
As time has passed, more information has been released about Boss' tragic death and what the family plans on doing moving forward. One of the latest details includes how friends and family planned to honor the former DJ.
Close family grieves Stephen 'tWitch' Boss in private
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death was truly a shock to many loved ones. The outpour of tributes to the former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ quickly followed after his death was confirmed. DeGeneres, herself, shared an Instagram post for Boss honoring his life. She captioned the post, "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours. #ILovetWitch." The talk show host was one of the many people who paid their respect to the former. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, Jennifer Lopez, Channing Tatum, and more all shared sweet messages in honor of Boss's life (per Men's Health).
The plethora of amazing tributes shows that Boss was and still is incredibly loved by many. While an abundance of people would love to pay their respect to the late DJ, his funeral was a bit more private. A source told TMZ Boss' funeral service on January 4 would be "a small and intimate funeral attended by close family." Apparently, there will also be a bigger "celebration of life ceremony" that will include friends and family planned for a future date.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).