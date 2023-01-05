What We Know About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Funeral

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

In December 2022, people were absolutely devastated to hear that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40. TMZ broke the news that the former "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ was found dead in a motel nearby his Los Angeles home. It was reported that his wife, Allison Holker, rushed to the LAPD station when she discovered Boss had left their home. Not long after, a phone call was received that confirmed Boss had passed away allegedly from a self-inflicted gunshot. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed the DJ's death was the result of suicide (per Forbes).

Friends, family, and fans were heartbroken to hear the news of his passing. Boss' wife released a statement following the news of his death. She said, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him." Holker continued by talking about her husband's legacy that will continue to live on. People shared Holker had ended her statement by asking for privacy for her and her family.

As time has passed, more information has been released about Boss' tragic death and what the family plans on doing moving forward. One of the latest details includes how friends and family planned to honor the former DJ.