Sad New Details Emerge About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Death

Prior to his death, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wrote a suicide note that mentioned the issues he's experienced. This was stated by TMZ on December 16. The news outlet heard from law enforcement professionals that the note left by Boss at the scene where he died mentioned struggles the celebrity had dealt with in the past. Law enforcement officials were not certain of exactly what Boss was alluding to, however, since the language used in the note was reported to be ambiguous. TMZ additionally wrote that investigators believe Boss went to a Los Angeles motel less than one mile from his place of residence on the morning of December 12 via an Uber. To avoid being traced or contacted, he put his phone in airplane mode.

On December 15, People heard from a source that Boss "was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day." His devastating death has resulted in messages of condolences from fans and celebs. Sharna Burgess of "Dancing with the Stars" remembered Boss for "his sense of community and trying to support everyone around him and always giving his light to others" in a People chat. In a December 15 "Today with Hoda & Jenna" episode, broadcaster Hoda Kotb noted that "people from all different walks of life loved him" and added that "it was amazing just how many people who he managed to lift up."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​