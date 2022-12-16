Sad New Details Emerge About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Tragic Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Further information is being revealed about the tragic death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. TMZ reported that the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ had died at a Los Angeles motel on December 13 at the age of 40, from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed this as his cause of death, per Deadline. This came after the performer's wife, Allison Holker, went to the LAPD to inform them that Boss had gone out without his car, which had left Holker worried. She has since issued a statement confirming Boss' untimely passing. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said to People. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."
Holker, who shared three children with Boss, described her spouse as someone who was "the best husband and father." In addition, Boss' longtime colleague, Ellen DeGeneres, wrote a December 15 tribute to Boss on Instagram. "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres captioned a photo of herself and Boss embracing. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia." Now, more saddening specifics surrounding Boss' passing are being shared.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss penned a suicide note
Prior to his death, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wrote a suicide note that mentioned the issues he's experienced. This was stated by TMZ on December 16. The news outlet heard from law enforcement professionals that the note left by Boss at the scene where he died mentioned struggles the celebrity had dealt with in the past. Law enforcement officials were not certain of exactly what Boss was alluding to, however, since the language used in the note was reported to be ambiguous. TMZ additionally wrote that investigators believe Boss went to a Los Angeles motel less than one mile from his place of residence on the morning of December 12 via an Uber. To avoid being traced or contacted, he put his phone in airplane mode.
On December 15, People heard from a source that Boss "was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day." His devastating death has resulted in messages of condolences from fans and celebs. Sharna Burgess of "Dancing with the Stars" remembered Boss for "his sense of community and trying to support everyone around him and always giving his light to others" in a People chat. In a December 15 "Today with Hoda & Jenna" episode, broadcaster Hoda Kotb noted that "people from all different walks of life loved him" and added that "it was amazing just how many people who he managed to lift up."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)