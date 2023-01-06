Five Disturbing Affidavit Revelations Against Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger

New details have emerged about Bryan Kohberger, the prime suspect in the University of Idaho Killings that occurred in November 2022.

On November 13, 2022, Moscow, Idaho, a small town that had not seen a murder case in nearly a decade, per The New York Times, was shaken after four students at the University of Idaho were killed at a house located near the campus. The victims were 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, all of whom spent a night out before returning home in the wee hours of the morning. At the time, authorities faced a dead end as to who the killer was, and it wasn't until December 30, 2022, that Kohberger — a 28-year-old PhD student reportedly studying criminal justice — was finally arrested. According to USA Today, he was found in Pennsylvania and immediately slapped with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary for breaking into the victims' residence.

"We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a press conference. "We do believe justice will be found through the criminal process." Now, after Kohberger's first court appearance, a shocking affidavit detailed how the suspect was released.