Astrologer Predicts Flames Of T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach's Affair Will Fade - Exclusive

Not much has been confirmed about the true nature of "Good Morning America" hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship, but perhaps looking into the astrology of the couple can point to their connection at large. One astrologer's analysis suggests the flame between these star-crossed lovers may fizzle out in accordance with their zodiac signs and upcoming planetary activity.

To recap, previous to their entanglement, Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue in the same year, 2010. The anchors' secret relationship reportedly began when the two were training together for the New York City Half Marathon in March 2022, but others claim it started in August 2022 after both parties separated from their spouses, per Vulture. Once the alleged affair was revealed, ABC decided to temporarily remove the couple from the air until the conclusion of an internal investigation.

Since then, Holmes and Robach have seemingly been continuing their romance as the two were spotted together in Miami after Christmas, as reported by TMZ. So, what does the astrology of the lovebirds predict about the future of their relationship?