Allison Holker's Promise To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Following His Funeral

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

On December 14, 2022, TMZ broke the news that DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss had died at age 40 of an apparent suicide. Boss left the home he shared with wife Allison Holker and their three children without his vehicle the day before. She subsequently reported his uncharacteristic behavior to the LAPD. Boss' body was later found in a Los Angeles hotel room after officers arrived on the scene in response to a shooting. According to Forbes, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed the dancer's death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Boss launched his career on "So You Think You Can Dance," and while he didn't win the competition show — he came in runner-up in Season 4 — he won the heart of his future wife at a wrap party for the show's all-star season in 2010. "We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and we have been together ever since," Boss told People in February 2022. "There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Holker added. "And we never looked back."

Now, as Holker continues to process this tragic loss following Boss' funeral, the former "Dancing With the Stars" pro shared a message to her late husband on Instagram that includes a promise regarding his enduring legacy.