Allison Holker's Promise To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Following His Funeral
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
On December 14, 2022, TMZ broke the news that DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss had died at age 40 of an apparent suicide. Boss left the home he shared with wife Allison Holker and their three children without his vehicle the day before. She subsequently reported his uncharacteristic behavior to the LAPD. Boss' body was later found in a Los Angeles hotel room after officers arrived on the scene in response to a shooting. According to Forbes, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner later confirmed the dancer's death was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Boss launched his career on "So You Think You Can Dance," and while he didn't win the competition show — he came in runner-up in Season 4 — he won the heart of his future wife at a wrap party for the show's all-star season in 2010. "We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and we have been together ever since," Boss told People in February 2022. "There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Holker added. "And we never looked back."
Now, as Holker continues to process this tragic loss following Boss' funeral, the former "Dancing With the Stars" pro shared a message to her late husband on Instagram that includes a promise regarding his enduring legacy.
Allison Holker promises to spread Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'light and love'
After Stephen 'twitch' Boss was confirmed dead, his wife of nine years, Allison Holker, took to Instagram to honor her late husband's memory. "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she wrote. Holker also issued a statement to People, in which she emphasized that Boss "lit up every room he stepped into" and "leading with love and light was everything to him."
"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory," she added. And Holker's sticking by that promise in her latest Instagram post. On January 6, Holker took to the platform to share a video honoring the memories she and their three children shared with the late DJ. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" Holker wrote. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."
According to the Los Angeles Times, Boss was laid to rest on January 4 during an intimate funeral surrounded by his family, while a larger ceremony for his extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).